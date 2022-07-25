COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Ann Shaffer, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on October 26, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Earl and Pansy Brown Reese.

Billie graduated from The Rayen School of Youngstown and had worked as an automotive bookkeeper at several area car dealers. She was a member of the WAGOMs since high school. This was a group of school mates she graduated with, they met monthly for 60 years.

She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and eating with her group of Salem friends.

Her husband, Stanley Vinton Shaffer, whom she married on December 3, 1948, preceded her in death on, April 4, 2003.

Billie is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia (Dan) Wickline of Columbiana and Shelley (Michael Powers) Reash of Columbiana; eight grandsons, Brian Shaffer (Kelly Stanley) of Lisbon, Brett (Dawn) Wickline of Columbiana, Douglas (Michele) Shaffer of Columbiana, Ted (Jan) Wickline of Canton, Greg Wickline of New Springfield, Jeremy (Dana) Shaffer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kristopher (Chelsea) Reash of Columbiana and Timothy (Cait) Reash of Columbiana; 20 great-grandchildren with one more on the way and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Alan Shaffer; two brothers, Donald and James Reese and a sister, H. Virginia Sabo.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana., where services will be held at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Patrick J. Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

The family would like to thank all of her diligent care givers for everything they did.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

