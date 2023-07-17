COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly S. Wetherald, known as “Skip” all her life, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Born February 25, 1934, in Dennison, Ohio, to Clifford E and Velma M. (Hall) Stanley, she lived her formative years several places in Columbiana County before they settled in Salem.

She attended Olney Friends Boarding School for high school and, upon graduation, took a job in Washington D.C. at Friends Council on National Legislation.

There, she met her future brother-in-law through the young Friends group at Adelphi Friends Meeting, who then introduced her to the love of her life, J. Roger Wetherald. Nine months later they were married, proceeded to have four children and were involved in many civic and family matters.

In 1972 they returned to Ohio, where Skip opened a fabric store and taught sewing lessons. After closing the store, she worked for Mellinger’s Nursery as a typesetter for their catalog. By 1986, Roger decided he was tired of cold Ohio winters, so they moved to Florida where Skip continued to work as a computer typesetter for a print shop.

After retiring, Skip started sewing and knitting for others and took up one of her long-time loves, painting. In 2012 they returned to Ohio and settled at Whispering Pines Village in Columbiana. She continued her sewing, knitting, painting and being involved in all activities.

She leaves behind to honor her memory daughter, Emily A. Lake (Bill, deceased); sons, Thomas E (Terri) Wetherald and Daniel H. (Katie) Wetherald; sisters, Ann I. Medford and Nelda J. Hawkins; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Skip was preceded in death by husband, Roger; her son, J. Stanley Wetherald; her brother, C. Richard (Jean) Stanley and one sister, Barbara M. (Archie) Newlin.

An open memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Middleton Friends Meeting House.

A private burial was held at Middleton Friends Cemetery.

Family and friends my sign the register and send condolences at familycareservices.com.

