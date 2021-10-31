Beverly (Porter) Price, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly “Bev” Price, age 72, of Columbiana, died on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on October 2, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Biery Porter.

Bev was a graduate of Columbiana High School and had worked as a title clerk for Toyota of Boardman for 25 years.

She was an active lifetime member of Grace Church in Columbiana and was a former member of the Eagles in New Waterford.

Bev enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and she was rarely seen without her furry companion, Winston.

She is survived by her two daughters, Shelley (Jeff) Sloan of Deland, Florida and Dawn (Randy) Crawford of Clarksville, Tennessee; sister, Faye (Richard) Detwiler of Beufort, South Carolina; three granddaughters, Regan Sloan, Jordan Crawford, Jessica Crawford and a grandson, Cayden Sloan.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Ronald Porter.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Robert C. Joy officiating.

Bev will be laid to rest with her parents at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to National Kidney Foundation or the Women’s Guild at Grace Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.