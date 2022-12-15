COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Richardson, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home.

Beverly was born on May 23, 1933, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Ray and Mary Casey Hum.

She was one of the first computer programmers and had worked for various companies in the area.

She was a member of Grace Church where she had been choir director and named Woman of the Year in 2015.

Beverly was a lifetime member and past president of the Columbiana Historical Society. She loved music and singing. She played the dulcimer and enjoyed sewing, crafting and teaching her family origami. She also loved traveling and spending time with her family.

Beverly is survived by her three daughters, Jean Simon of Columbiana, Susan (Bill) Ineman of Columbiana and Annette “Annie” (Will) Ginder of East Palestine; 11 grandchildren, Cathy (Mike) Griggy, Shelly (Mike) Martin, Melissa (Mark Marlow) Malcomson, Ron Novak, Jennifer (Nick) Lunn, Joshua (Tracy) Ineman, Scott Ginder, Jake (Nicole) Ginder, Tracy McClellan, Monica Bradley and Ryan Richardson and ten great-grandchildren, Kat (Trey) Dain, Kody Watkins, Kimberly Griggy, Christina Griggy, Parker Lunn, Molly Lunn, Nora Ineman, Maggie Ineman, Cameron McClellan and Rowan Bradley.

She was preceded in death by a son, Edward Richardson; a son-in-law, Bruce Simon; a granddaughter, Kari Novak and three siblings.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Fix the Sticks, c/o City of Columbiana, 28 W. Friend Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.