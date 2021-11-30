Betty L. Percy, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Percy, 93, of New Waterford, passed away Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021 at her home following a short illness.

Mrs. Percy was born October 8, 1928 in Salem, Ohio a daughter of the late Clyde and Mabel (Williams) Dickey and had lived in the area all of her life.

She was employed as a clerk at the former A&P Store and Drotleff Golden Dawn, both of Columbiana. She later managed the convenience stores owned and operated by C&K Oil Corporation and Big John’s Oil Corporation at their Canfield and Westville locations. After her retirement, she worked part time at the former Ryan’s News in Columbiana.

She was a member of the New Waterford United Methodist Church and East Palestine Chapter #381 Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and cross stitching and was an exceptional dancer. She loved to bake and to make candy, especially for her grandchildren. She served as a volunteer caterer for the STAR program and she also loved to travel.

Her husband, Daniel J. Percy, whom she married on November 26, 1949, preceded her in death on June 7, 1972.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carol A. (Kenneth) Robb of New Waterford and Kimberly S. (Dave) Cope of Fremont; two sons, Douglas B. Percy and Eric S. Percy both of New Waterford; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Steitz and Verda Cook.

The family would like to express their gratitude to her attentive and loving caregivers, Shirley and Esther. They would also like to thank the New Waterford EMS and Community Hospice for their help.

At Mrs. Percy’s request, private services will be held at East Carmel Cemetery with Pastor Jim Rhodes officiating. Contributions may be made to the New Waterford Volunteer Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements are being made by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com