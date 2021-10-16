Betty June Wenderoth, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty June Wenderoth, age 96, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on October 26, 1924 in Rogers, daughter of the late Ben and Adda Hawkins Gardner.

Betty had worked as a Registered Nurse for Salem Community Hospital and at the Columbiana County TB Clinic. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana. Betty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Columbiana for 60 years and served as a Cadet Army Nurse during World War II.

Her husband, Richard R. Wenderoth, whom she married on April 26, 1947, preceded her in death on, November 5, 2011.

Betty is survived by her three sons, James (Susan) Wenderoth of Salem, Jack (Linda) Wenderoth of Weiser, Idaho and David (Derrinda) Wenderoth of Middleton, Idaho; a daughter, Linda Summers of Ashville; eight grandchildren, Jason Wenderoth, Justin (Nicole) Wedneroth, Amber (Brandon) Smith, Gretchen (Ryan) Brightman, Michaelann (Bryant) Ross, Amanda (Dale) Lowther, TJ (Allison) Wenderoth and Laura (Matt) Wallace; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Swogger Manning and two brothers, James Gardner and Robert Gardner.

Due to covid concerns, a private family service was held with only the immediate family at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donation in memory of Betty may be made to Angels For Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. A video recording of the funeral service is available online at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.