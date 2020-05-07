Betty J. McAndrews, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio )MyValleyTributes) – “Together Again”-Columbiana- Betty J. McAndrews, age 95, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Hampton Woods Nursing Center, Poland.

She was born on December 10, 1924 in Struthers, a daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Frances Miles Beach.

Betty was a member of Faith Community Covenant Church, Youngstown.

She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed camping, fishing, flower gardening and bird watching.

Her husband, Ray H. McAndrews, Sr., whom she married on February 25, 1944, preceded her in death June 27, 2019.

She is survived by a daughter, Betty A. (Chuck) McKee of Columbiana; a daughter-in-law, Pamela J. McAndrews of Powell, Tennessee; grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Linscott, Shannon (Richard) Dixon, Carrie (Jeff) Wylie, David McAndrews, Chrissie (Roger) Powers, Chuck (Tiffany) McKee III and Jennifer (Cameron) Tartt. Also surviving are seventeen great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by a son, Raymond H. McAndrews, Jr; a daughter, Pamela J. Baldwin; two brothers, Lawrence H. Beach and Robert M. Beach; sister, Alice Holler Glasnap and by two infant granddaughters.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Burial was at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Donations may be made in Betty’s memory to Crossroads Hospice.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

