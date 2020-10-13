Betty E. Montgomery, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty E. Montgomery, age 93, of Deland, Florida, formerly of Columbiana, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Alliance Nursing and Rehab, Deland, Florida.

She was born on June 19, 1927 in Dover, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Long Hall.

Betty was co-owner and operator of Ryan’s News in Columbiana.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana.

She was also a member of Columbiana Business and Professional Women’s Club.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, John A. Lake, Sr. whom she married on July 14, 1946, and passed away on July 25, 1988 and Arthur O. Montgomery, whom she married on September 19, 1998 and passed away on March 4, 2012.

Betty is survived by her two sons, John A. (Nancy Kim) Lake, Jr. of Deland, Florida and Charles I. (Debra) Lake of Sebring, Florida; stepdaughter, Michele Montgomery and stepson, Scott Montgomery; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Ann Lake; two sisters, Donna Mae Fieldhouse and Janice McGinnis and two brothers, Wilbur and Darrell Hall.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

