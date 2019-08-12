Bertha Mae Conley Rohleder, Sebring, Ohio – Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Mae Conley Rohleder passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her apartment at Copeland Oaks in Sebring.

Bertha was born November 27, 1925 in Penland, North Carolina to Grover Cleveland Conley, Sr. and Emma Young Conley.

She worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Charlotte, North Carolina until her marriage to Howard Rohleder, Sr. in November 1956. They resided in Garden City, Michigan. She subsequently worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Co./AT&T in Plymouth, Michigan until her retirement in 1989.

She moved to Copeland Oaks Retirement Community in Sebring, OH in 2000.

She is survived by her son, Howard (Susan) Rohleder of Salem, Ohio; two grandchildren, Kevin (Jennifer) Rohleder of Herndon, Virginia and Laura (Greg) Saalfeld of Cincinnati, Ohio and four great-grandchildren.

Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Howard on November 14, 1975 and her brother, John Conley.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours. Her ashes will be returned to the place of her birth in North Carolina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation, 1995 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or The Oaks Foundation at Copeland Oaks, 800 S. 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

