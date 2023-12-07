COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Hall, age 75, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday morning, December 7, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Barbara was born on September 5, 1948, in Salem, daughter of the late Fred and Mary Hasness Drotleff.

Barbara had worked as a LPN for the former South Side and North Side Hospitals and Vibra in Youngstown.

She enjoyed baking and cooking, reading, gardening, craft club and most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was always helping and taking care of others.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hall, whom she married on December 2, 1966; her son, Christopher (Rhonda) Hall of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Stephanie Hall of Boardman; three grandchildren, Dustin (Erin) Cole, Jacob Hall and Lily Hall; and a great grandchild, Cameron Cole; four sisters, Patricia (Mike) McKeehan of Columbiana, Gloria (Rick) Ross of Fort Myers, Florida, Debi Gentile of Cape Coral, Florida and Judy (Ray) Hall of East Palestine.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Duane Bull officiating.

Burial will take place in Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. c/o St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

