Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Denny, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Denny, age 73, of Columbiana, died peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 20, 1947 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Huston Hays.

Bobbie was a member of Negley United Methodist Church and the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Auxiliary.

She was a devoted wife and mother who later worked at Ryan’s News and Cigar in Columbiana. She enjoyed reading, bowling, softball, and attending car shows. Bobbie also enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Paul William Denny, whom she married on April 8, 1967; two daughters, Paula A. Denny of Columbiana, and Pamela S. (Perry) Kimmel of Canfield; two sons, Michael Denny of Merritt Island, Florida and Daniel (Rose) Denny of Cadillac, Michigan; three sisters, Susan J. (Robert) Merry of Salem, Gayla J. (Larry) Zimmerman of East Palestine, and Mary L. (Tom) Henry of New Waterford, and two sisters-in-law, Toni Hays of East Palestine and Patti Hays of Salem. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Nicole, Shayla, Heidi, Heather, Cole, Dylan, Jake and Koby; great grandchild, Cameron and by her expected great grandchild, Baby “M”.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen F. Hays, and Michael R. Hays.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana where mask will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a private family service with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Unit B, Salem, Ohio 44460.

