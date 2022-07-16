COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Dain, “Bobbi,” 83, of Columbiana died Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center.

Bobbi was born August 22, 1938, to the late John and Mary Friskie Tims in Acosta, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, Bobbi attended Mercy Hospital School of Professional Nursing in Pittsburgh.

Bobbi met her future husband, Ralph Dain while studying in Pittsburgh. Bobbi and Ralph were married February 27, 1960, in Acosta, Pennsylvania. During their first 12 years of marriage, Bobbi raised their five children and worked full-time as a registered nurse while Ralph served in the Navy. Bobbi was proud of her children. She managed to work full-time and take an active part in her children’s lives. She was present at their school functions, sporting events and other extracurricular activities. When Ralph finished his Navy career at Great Lakes in 1975, the family moved to New Springfield, Ohio.

Bobbi worked as a night supervisor at Salem Community Hospital. She was also instrumental in establishing the Skilled Nursing Facility at Salem Hospital. She served as the nursing director from the inception of the unit in 1990 until her retirement in 2001. Bobbi cared for her patients and her staff. She did not ask anymore from her staff than she would be willing to do herself. She was an active leader. After retiring from Salem Hospital, Bobbi missed her nursing career and worked for hospice. She finished her 50 year nursing career at Essex Nursing Home in Salem. Bobbi was honored when she was chosen as the 2001 Salem YWCA Women’s Health Professional of the Year.

As much as Bobbi loved her nursing career, her faith and family were most important to her. She was highly active in St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana. Bobbi participated in the CCD program, Eucharistic ministry and provided the Eucharist for homebound parishioners.

Bobbi was known for her cooking and baking skills. Bobbi’s cooking has added to many waistlines over the years. Bobbi also loved sports. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in their sporting events. An avid Steeler fan, she sported the black and gold on Sundays during football season.

Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Cecelia, Maryann, Elizabeth, Margie and Aggie; her brother, John; her grandson, Hunter and her husband of 49 years, Ralph K. Dain, Sr.

Bobbi is survived by her brother, Richard Tims in Acosta. She leaves behind her children, Sandi (Joe) McAndrew of Columbiana, Debbie Ritchey of Canfield, Karin (Tim) Weingart of Hurricane, West Virginia, Ralph (Tennille) Dain of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida and Kelli (Steve) Nyers of Columbiana; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Chris) Anderson and their four daughters, Scott (Marilyn) Hoff and their three children, Nick (Nicole) Hoff and their two children, Bobby Ritchey, Jon Ritchey, Leah Weingart, Rachael (Warren) Hammel, Trey (Kat) Dain, Noah Dain, Gavin Dain, Logan Dain, Alex Nyers and Mary Nyers.

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana is entrusted with Bobbi’s final arrangements.

She will have a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Thomas G. Ziegler officiating. Per Bobbi’s request, friends may call an hour before her Mass on Thursday at the church.

Bobbi’s final resting place will be in Columbiana Cemetery with her husband and grandson.

The family wishes to extend deepest thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center. The staff provided loving care to Bobbi during her two and a half years there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Parish 180 7th Street, Columbiana, OH 44408 or Sanctuary Hospice 6715 Tippecanoe Road Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.