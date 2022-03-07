COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Weber Polen, age 90, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

She was born on June 3, 1931, in East Palestine, a daughter of the late David and Julia Murphy Weber.

Barbara was a 1949 graduate of New Waterford High School.

She had worked as a salesclerk for Strouss retail store in Salem.

She enjoyed traveling and both flower gardening, as well as vegetable gardening. Mostly, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John E. Polen, whom she married on February 4, 1954; son, Matthew (Brenda) Polen of Columbiana; daughter, Julie (Fred) Bussard of Columbiana; brother, Bruce Weber of Calcutta; sister, Trudy Scarborough of Salem; five grandchildren, Jina (Brian Weber) Fast, Adam (Halley) Fast, Jeni (Brian) Mose, Robert (Niki) Polen and Meredith (Michael Shaffer) Polen and six great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anne Polen and two brothers, Frederick and David Weber.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Burial will take place at the Columbiana Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the kind and compassionate staff at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.