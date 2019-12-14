Arthur L. Snyder, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur L. Snyder, 76, of Columbiana, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on December 13, 1942 in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edward and Mary Shafer Snyder.

Arthur attended New Hope Community Church in Boardman.

He attended Youngstown State University where he received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education.

Arthur taught at Beaver Local school for 35 years until he retired after the 2007-2008 school year. He continued to substitute teach after retiring.

Arthur was well known in the area as the “Sno -Kone Man.” He was one of the founding members of The Way Station and was the owner and operator of the Columbiana Car Wash and EZ Lube.

Arthur loved his time spent helping in the community and in schools. He was a devoted family man who cared deeply for his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, the former Debbie Bica, whom he married July 2, 2005; a daughter Bonnie Sue of Naples, Florida; a son, Jason Snyder of East Palestine; three step daughters, Shannon (Brad) Petak of Howland, Carrie (Dan Shirley) Martin of Columbiana and Amanda Burkholder; five grandchildren, Sabrina, Brittany, Nicole, Grant, Fenton; six step grandchildren, Kaylee, Larissa, Braydon, Bryant, Jason and Cameron; three great grandchildren, Noah, Leah and Cali and a sister, Mary Ellen (Ed) Headings of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Mr. James Couchenour officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday all at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in honor of Arthur may be made to, The Way Station, 769 Springfield Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408.

