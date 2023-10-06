NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Pietro Amabile, Jr., age 60, of New Waterford, died on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his home in New Waterford.

He was born on March 11, 1963, in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Anthony and Anna Falcone Amabile.

Anthony had worked as a Mechanic for U.S. Air and American Airlines for 33 years and was a member of Greenford Christian Church. He had served in the U.S. Navy, enjoyed hunting golfing and traveling and was an avid sports fan, he truly loved baseball and continued playing throughout his entire life. Anthony was a loving, husband, father, grandfather and Godfather.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Aleli G. Ramirez Amabile, whom he married on September 30, 1989; a son, Anthony Pietro Amabile, III; two daughters, Monique L. (Ryan) Kernich and Kilani M. (Logan) Rippons; four sisters, Emilia Webster, Santina Gianino, Maria Mukrdechian and Anna Marie (Gary) Brewer; a brother, Carmen (Kathy) Amabile; three grandchildren, Nicole Leila Kernich, Caleb Ryan Kernich and Ellie Rippons and a fourth grandchild on the way, baby Luke. Anthony was also a loving uncle of numerous nieces and nephews and Godfather to Joe Amabile, Gina Doelle, Erica Rutkowski and Brianna Osman.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dante Amabile.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A time of sharing will take place during visitation on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 12 Noon at the Greenford Christian Church, Greenford, with John Bush, Minister officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Big Reach Center of Hope c/o Greenford Christian Church (list “BRCOH” in the memo) 11767 Lisbon Rd, Greenford, OH 44422 or on their website at brcoh.org/donate. Memorial donations may also be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation online at t2t.org/donate.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Monday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.