Anna H. (Good) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home

September 12, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna H. (Good) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio was born August 15, 1938 in Denver, Pennsylvania to the late H. Paul and Mary (Hostetter) Good and died September 12, 2021 after suffering a stroke two days previously. 

She was a member of the Salem Mennonite Church.

On September 10, 1960 she was united in marriage to David H. VanPelt who survives.  She is also survived by a daughter, Rose Mary (Douglas) Weaver of Columbiana; five sons, Michael (Gloria) VanPelt of Columbiana, Tom VanPelt of Columbiana, David Henry VanPelt of the home, Andrew (Elizabeth) VanPelt of Leetonia and Frank (Edna Mae) of Columbiana; a daughter-in-law, Karen VanPelt of Columbiana; 42 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a brother, Amos Good of Denver, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by a son, William VanPelt; a daughter-in-law, Grace VanPelt; an infant granddaughter; a sister, Mary VanPelt and a brother, Ezra Good.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Salem Mennonite Church, 40725 Lodge Road, Leetonia, Ohio where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 with the Salem Ministry officiating.  Burial will follow in Salem Mennonite Cemetery.

Professional arrangements were made by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. 

Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com