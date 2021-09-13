COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna H. (Good) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio was born August 15, 1938 in Denver, Pennsylvania to the late H. Paul and Mary (Hostetter) Good and died September 12, 2021 after suffering a stroke two days previously.

She was a member of the Salem Mennonite Church.

On September 10, 1960 she was united in marriage to David H. VanPelt who survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Rose Mary (Douglas) Weaver of Columbiana; five sons, Michael (Gloria) VanPelt of Columbiana, Tom VanPelt of Columbiana, David Henry VanPelt of the home, Andrew (Elizabeth) VanPelt of Leetonia and Frank (Edna Mae) of Columbiana; a daughter-in-law, Karen VanPelt of Columbiana; 42 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a brother, Amos Good of Denver, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by a son, William VanPelt; a daughter-in-law, Grace VanPelt; an infant granddaughter; a sister, Mary VanPelt and a brother, Ezra Good.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Salem Mennonite Church, 40725 Lodge Road, Leetonia, Ohio where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 with the Salem Ministry officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Mennonite Cemetery.

Professional arrangements were made by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

