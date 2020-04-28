Anna Amendolara, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Amendolara, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown.

She was born on July 30, 1934 in Rivisondoli, Italy, daughter of the late Joseph and Speranza Mascilli Rongone.

Anna had worked as a seamstress with Weatherbeee Raincoat Company and was a past member of First Christian Church of Columbiana.

She is survived by her husband, Jospeh Amendolara, Jr., whom she married on April 25, 1953; a daughter, Catherine (Dean) Bowman of Columbiana; son, Joseph (Laurie) Amendolara III of Austintown; two granddaughters, Jessica Bowman and Katlin (Mike) Bowman; grandson, Jacob (Kelly) Bowman; two stepgrandsons, Doug (Becky) Stanley and Joe (Lori) Kolenick; nine great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Georgia, Perry, Luke, Anna, Ila, Ella, Ada and Eli; a sister, Luisa Damiano and a brother, Frank (Bruna) Rongone.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Amalia Sebastiani and Bianca Pasquale.

Anna enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She remained very close with her brother and sisters throughout her life and they shared many happy times together. Anna loved to sing, dance and read her Bible. She enjoyed baking homemade bread, pizza and cookies – thousands of cookies – for family parties, weddings and graduations.

Anna deserves a memorable tribute, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided to plan a private memorial service at a later date.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Memorial contributions may be made and mailed to The Way Station, P.O. Box 449, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the dedicated nurses and staff at Masternick Memorial for taking care of Anna with love and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

