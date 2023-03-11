COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Evans, 78, of Columbiana, died on Friday, March 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 4, 1944, in Fairfield Township, daughter of the late Wilmer and Marie Kiltz Davis.

Ann had worked as a cook for Crestview Elementary and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she was active in the bell choir and bible study.

She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Her husband, Richard R. Evans, whom she married on June 3, 1967, preceded her in death on August 31, 2016.

Ann is survived by her two sons, Mark Evans of Columbiana and Matthew (Jennifer) Evans of Lodi; stepdaughter, Mary (Paul) Bires of Youngstown, Ohio; stepson, Richard Dzuray of Akron, Ohio; two brothers, Richard (Sandy) Davis of Springfield, Ohio and Robert (Joyce Ward) Davis; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Davis and Arlene Juillerat; nine grandchildren, Zane, Riley, Addison, Luke, Landon, Domonic, Jessica, Ana, Dezirae and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Urschler; a brother, James Davis and a brother-in-law Leonard Juillerat.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford, officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 29 Spruce Street, Leetonia, OH 44431 or to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

