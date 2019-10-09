Ann E. Kyser, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann E. Kyser, 84, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home.

Ann was born on December 15, 1934, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late, Harry and Helen Wilson McCullough.

Mrs. Kyser had worked as a clerk and bookkeeper for Ace Hardware and was a past member of the Columbiana Business Women.

Ann enjoyed her mustang convertible and participated in many car shows, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Donald D. Kyser, whom he married on June 10, 1957; a daughter, Cheryl (Kirk) Zamborsky of Columbiana; a brother, Dale (Judy) McCullough; four grandsons, Daniel (Megan) Kyser and Dennis (Tess) Kyser, both of Salem, Brendenn (Jaymee) Keylor of Boardman, Nate (Delaney) Keylor of Columbia and two great-grandchildren, with one more on-the-way.

Ann was preceded in death by a son, Donald “Butch” Kyser and three sisters.

Private family services will be held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Burial will be at Columbiana Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

