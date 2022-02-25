COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amel M. Bucholtz, age 81, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on October 14, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Amel and Frances Sudetich Bucholtz.

Amel had worked as a maintenance engineer for Rockwell International’s Auto Division, after retiring he worked at Poland Local Schools and Dietrich Industries.

He was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana and New Middletown Sportsman Club where he had served on the executive committee.

Amel spent many years coaching the Poland Little Buckeye and Little Bulldogs Youth Football League.

Amel is survived by his wife, Georgiann Marchwinski Bucholtz, whom he married on May 18, 1963; a daughter, Karen (Bryan) Swank of Columbiana; four sons, Amel Joseph (Sheila) Bucholtz of Mesa, Arizona, Mark (Heather) Bucholtz of Columbiana, Scott (Lisa) Bucholtz of Columbiana and Tim Bucholtz of Columbiana; two sisters, Amelia Fabrizi of Pittsburgh and Frances Bucholtz of Pittsburgh; a brother, Robert ( Florence) Bucholtz of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Sarah (John Butine) Swank, Alyssa Swank, Samantha Bucholtz, Benjamin Bucholtz and Brandon Bucholtz and four stepgrandchildren, Heather (Robert) Fritzgerald, Brianna Wolek, Matthew (Katie) Devereaux and Rebecca Devereaux.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Bucholtz; his mother and father-in-law, Sigmund and Stella Marchwinski and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Theresa Marchwinski.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.