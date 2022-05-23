COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen L. Rupert, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home in Columbiana.

He was born on February 6, 1939, in Salem, son of the late Wayne and Vivian Mitchell Rupert.

Allen was a stand-out high school athlete in both football and basketball.

He, with his parents was the owner of Rupert Excavating and founded Valley Acres Development in New Waterford.

He was a loving husband, father and grandparent and was adored by his family and friends. His highest passion was serving Jesus his savior. Over the years he taught the love of Christ to all ages and was a leader in his church, most recently teaching an adult Life class at New Springfield Church of God. He also was involved with United World Missions where he made eight trips to help build churches in Guatemala.

Allen is survived by his wife, Donna Gross Rupert; a daughter, Sherri (Richard) Berdine of Cuyahoga Falls; a son, Mark A. (Debbie) Rupert of Lakeland, Florida; four granddaughters, Ashley Berdine, Alyssa (Michael) Trowbridge, Alexis (Brett) Pickens, Adelyn Berdine; four grandsons, Mark W. (D’Anna) Rupert, Michael Rupert, Davis Ott, Riley Ott; eight great grandchildren, Lulu Zoe, Theasia, Niy’Yonniah, Weston, Gibson, Margot, Jaxon and Callahan and a sister, Marjory (Dick) Mason of New Waterford; .

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. at the New Springfield Church of God and on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the New Springfield Church of God.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the New Springfield Church of God, New Springfield, with Pastor Jonathan Holloway officiating.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

