COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Lesko, age 86, of Columbiana, died peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born on December 25, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Raymond and Telethia Harp McGunigle.

Alice was a past member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and devoted much of her life to raising her family.

She enjoyed playing BINGO, building puzzles, watching movies and absolutely loved reading. Mostly, Alice will be remembered as a woman who was completely devoted to her family.

Alice is survived by her four children, Larry (Paula) Mauder of Chesapeake, Virginia, Deborah (George) Straka of Wellsburg, West Virginia, William (Cheryl) Lesko of Vero Beach, Florida and Michael Lesko of Columbiana; brother, Ray (Sue Zeff) McGunigle of Clarion, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Lesko and two sisters, Jean Schackleford and Ruth Harbin.

Per her wishes, a private family memorial service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.