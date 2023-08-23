LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aleatha Ann Dilling, age 74, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem, surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 9, 1949, in Charlottesville, Virginia, daughter of the late Ralph and Zelma Estes Thomas.

Aleatha had worked for Redex, Salem and the Morning Journal, Lisbon.

She enjoyed working puzzle books and spending time on her front porch watching her great- grandchildren.

Aleatha is survived by her husband, Donald Dilling, whom she married on June 12, 1967; three daughters, Tina Vaughn of Leetonia, Ronda (Robert) Wichert of Leetonia and Gloria (Eric “Cory”) Ostrander of Columbiana; a brother, Ralph Thomas, Jr. of Lampassas, Texas; two grandchildren, Ashley and Kristyana; and six great-grandchildren, Zoey, Bryston, Adalaya, Lyla, Jaxon, Jace.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Mathew Ostrander, a sister, Sally Thomas and a brother, Abraham Thomas.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Reverend Kerry Dean officiating.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Memorial donations may be made to The American Breast Cancer Foundation.

