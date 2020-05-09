Alan W. McCamon, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan W. McCamon, 70, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 1, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Wayne and Leila Reesh McCamon.

Alan had worked as a Laborer at National Refractories, Columbiana and was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Dinah Harrold McCamon, whom he married in February of 1975.

Survivors also include a brother, Kevin McCamon of Leetonia.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Laurel Ann Wilms.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 10, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.