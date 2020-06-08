Alan Karl Bott, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Karl Bott, 54, of Canfield died in his sleep on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.

Alan was born April 7, 1966, in Salem, Ohio to John Karl and Judith M. Bricker Bott.

He was a graduate of Crestview High School and attended Youngstown State University, Alan also completed coursework with General Motors and Porsche Motors.

Alan was vice president of operations for Summit Polymers in Youngstown where he specialized in brokering recycled plastic having joined them in July 2017. Prior to his association with Summit he was involved in car sales for many years at Stadium Auto Group, Ron Haus Auto, Armando’s Porsche and Sweeney Auto.

From his early childhood days of selling and trading matchbox cars plus rebuilding bicycles with his father he was always in pursuit of the next deal involving some form of transportation. He won many sales awards throughout his career.

Alan was a member of Grace Church of Columbiana where he had been a junior deacon.

In addition to his parents, Alan is survived by his sister, Karen Nussbaumer; nieces, Stefany and Samantha Nussbaumer and great-niece, Jordynn Nussbaumer, all of Struthers, plus several cousins.

Alan enjoyed playing golf and loved the feel of the open road on his motorcycles. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Indians fan and could be seen in the stands with his friends. Alan attended many music concerts and would be seen going out to dinner with his parents on a regular basis. Since his father now resides in a nursing home, Alan took his mother out for dinner on a frequent basis.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic are lifted and a gathering of worshipers is permitted. If desired, contributions can be made to the memorial fund, Grace Church of Columbiana, 140 South Main Street, Columbiana, Ohio.

The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

