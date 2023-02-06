COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adele R. Zeitler, age 96, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 6, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Warren Phillips and Elizabeth Kundrachin Heaver.

Adele graduated from New Springfield High School in 1944 and went on to receive both her bachelor and master’s degrees from Youngstown College.

She worked for many years as both a teacher and a librarian, retiring from Beaver Local Schools.

Adele was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church and was extremely active all her life within her community.

She enjoyed reading, theater, attending concerts, watching old westerns, especially Gunsmoke, and traveling with her late husband, Ernest. She had a passion for life and loved to laugh. She was a positive person who only looked for the “Good” in people. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Her husband of 59 years, Ernest J. Zeitler, whom she married on June 11, 1955, preceded her in death on March 8, 2015.

Adele is survived by her three daughters, Anne Marie Zeitler of Ashtabula, Eileen (Randy) McCall of Columbiana and Laurel (Tim) Colaizzi of Columbiana; son, Dale (Theresa) Zeitler of Columbiana; eight grandchildren, Nathan (Stephanie) Moore, Mason McCall, Jeannie (Millis) Johnson, Jordy (Rich) Matt-Zeitler, Keith (Morgan) Zeitler, Katelyn McFarland, Kaleb McFarland and Faith Colaizzi; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Zakkary, Millis, Emma, Ethan, Jaelyn, Pandora and Hazel, as well a great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Keith Zeitler; two sisters, Mary McAndrew and Vivian Faust and three brothers, Warren Phillips, Frank Phillips and Karl Heaver.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the East Fairfield United Methodist Church, New Waterford where services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Lisa Courtwright officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 OH-558, New Waterford, OH 44445.

