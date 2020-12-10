Warren L. Mealy, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Warren L. Mealy, age 87, of Jamestown, passed away Monday evening, December 7, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born in Ohio on January 24, 1933 a son of Smith Joseph and Marion (Reinhardt) Mealy.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was of the Baptist faith.

On September 20, 1951 Warren married the former Lois Hereford, she survives.

He was previously employed as a welder at the Greenville Steel Car.

He was a member of Cortland Masonic Lodge # 529, Star Promenaders Square Dancing, and Northwest Tractor Puller Association.

He was an avid race car driver from 1958-1965 and drove the #64 sprint car owned by Smith Mealy. He was a mechanic and enjoyed working on engines.

Warren is also survived by two sons, Jeff Mealy and his wife, Jodi and Gerald Mealy and his wife, Michelle, all of Jamestown; two daughters, Connie Brubaker and her husband, Pete, of Dryden, Michigan and Mellany Mealy of Fayetteville, North Carolina; four sisters, Hetty Nimms of Holbrook, Ohio, Anna Ferguson of West Middlesex, Judith Johnson and her husband, Robert, of Sparta, Illinois and Linda Swauger and her husband, Terry, of Cortland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Danny Mealy and his wife, Jennifer, Cassandra Hubbard and her husband, Josh, Janelle Alier and her husband, Ben, Lindsey Amick and her husband, Matthew, Kristen Farr and her husband, Timothy and Brandon Mealy and 15 great-grandchildren, Marcus, Jaden, Emma, Wyatt, Piper, Isaac, Hope, Chase, Grayson, Jillian, Colette, Alden, Avery, Quinn and Elliott.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Gerry Mealy, Dora Smith and Eden Mealy.

Due to COVID-19 safety and concerns a memorial and masonic service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.