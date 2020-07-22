Warren James McCall, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren James McCall of Mineral Ridge passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 93.

Warren was born on November 20, 1926 in McConnell, West Virginia, the son of the late Lee and Florence Fleeger McCall.

Warren proudly served our country in the United States Navy as a medic during World War II. He was stationed in the Philippines.

Following the war, Mr. McCall studied for his trade as a tool and die maker. He began his career working for Faul and Son’s in Niles and then he worked at Packard Electric for 30 years until his retirement in 1999.

He was a member and a Deacon for Bolindale Christian Church.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing to relax as well as working puzzles. He took great pleasure in traveling. He loved to go on rides especially back to Butler, Pennsylvania where he grew up.

Mr. McCall is survived by his wife, Ruth Schultz Nutter McCall, whom he married May 25, 1977; three daughters, Donna (George) Smith of Mineral Ridge, Kathy (Ronald) McClure of Niles and Rebecca Sturgeon of Girard; a son, Warren E. (Robin) McCall of Mineral Ridge; 17 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren and his beloved dog, Sadie, who he loved to spoil.

In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Magstrak McCall who passed away on January 1, 1980; his stepfather who he was very close to, Milan “Mike” Bokan; three sisters, Madeline Kearns, Fern McCullough and his infant sister Avanel McCall; a brother, Luther McCall; two grandchildren, Heather Dunlap and Amy McCall and a great-great-granddaughter, Juniper Judice.

Due to the current health risks, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Internment will take place in Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

