Wanda Rae DeMatteo, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Rae DeMatteo, 88, of Big Run Creek Road, Shenango Township, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Carriage Manor in New Castle.

She was born in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania on August 16, 1931 a daughter of the late Charles and Vera (Deetz) Dougherty.

She was married to the late Russell A. DeMatteo, Sr. who died June 17, 1995. Mrs. DeMatteo was a correction officer at the Lawrence County Jail retiring after 20 years.

She enjoyed driving on road trips and making ceramics.

She is survived by three children, Lee DeMatteo and his wife Amy of Norfolk, Virginia, Russell A. DeMatteo, Jr. and his wife Sandy of New Castle, and Rita Waddell and her husband Howard of Palm Coast, Florida, two brothers, David Dougherty of New Castle and Patrick Dougherty of Houston, TX, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Anthony DeMatteo, two brothers, DuWayne and Dwight Dougherty and one sister, Inez Falen.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.