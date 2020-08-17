Wanda Jean Jennings, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Jean Jennings, 84, died at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Parkside Health Care Center.

Born March 13, 1936 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late James and Mary V. (Baughman) Lewis.

Wanda worked as a waitress at Pondi’s Restaurant in Lisbon for nearly 30 years.

A member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, she enjoyed crafts, especially painting, crocheting and sewing. She enjoyed people and never met a stranger.

Survivors include her four children, Teresa Kegelmyer and Robert Sam Jennings, both of Leetonia, Kim Jennings Reash and Raymond Scott (Tina) Jennings, both of Lisbon and stepchildren, Elizabeth Betsy (Stan) Taylor of New Concord, Peggy (Roger) Blackburn of Zanesville and Vickie (Don) Lyons and Sandy (Dick) Snyder, both of Cambridge. There are 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jennings, in 2009. Also deceased are a great-grandson, Wyatt Corfee and her siblings, James Lewis, Pearl Lewis, Paul Lewis, Lucille McIntosh, Mabel Dickey and Dale Lewis.

The funeral officiated by the Rev. Bobby Rathburn will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20 at the Weber Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

