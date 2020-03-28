Wanda E. Kimble, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda E. Kimble, 61, of 2430 Cranwood Drive, S.W., Warren, departed this life Friday, March 27, 2020 at 6:46 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born January 5, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of David L. Dotson and Laura Lee Kimble, residing in the area since 1957.

Ms. Kimble was a 1975 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed living life!

She leaves to mourn one son, Lyndal Lee Kimble of Warren; four brothers, Donnie Dotson of Arlington, Texas, Mark Kimble of Ashtabula, Eric Dotson of Warren and DeAvary Burgess of Columbus; six sisters, Ms. Jacqueline Kimble, Ms. Felicia Sims and Ms. Leslie Burgess all of Warren, Mrs. Michelle Kimble (Scott) Schaefer of Thornton, Colorado, Ms. Lyn Cheryl Dotson and Ms. Jennifer Dotson both of Warren; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Edtwan Kimble and one brother, Darryl Kimble.

Due to the COVID19 concerns, the family has chosen to have a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.