Walter W. O’Kresik Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Walter W. O’Kresik, of West Middlesex (Shenango Township), passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Monday, June 3, 2019, in his residence. He was 81.

Mr. O’Kresik was born December 11, 1937, in Sharon, a son of the late Walter S. and Carolyn (Dobresk) O’ Kresik.

He attended Wheatland Grade School and graduated from Farrell High School in 1955.

Walt retired from Wheatland Tube following 18 years of service as a Quality Control Foreman. A skilled carpenter, he previously worked as a building contractor for 25 years.

Walt was a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved the outdoors and for many years, also enjoyed golfing and boating with his family.

His beloved wife of 59 years, the former Margaret Davis, whom he married April 18, 1960, survives at home. Also surviving are two daughters, Sandy (Dave) VanZanten of Hudson, Ohio and Tracy (Hugo) van Nispen of West Chicago, Illinois; a son, Doug (Sheila) O’Kresik of Hermitage; six grandchildren, Matt (Erin) VanZanten, Alicia (Matt) Bulla, Johan and Andrew van Nispen and Kayla and Leah O’Kresik; three great-grandchildren, Wesley, Austin and Easton; two brothers, George (Betsy) O’Kresik, Lebanon, Ohio and Larry (Paula) O’Kresik, Mercer, Pennsylvania; as well as, many nieces, nephews and great friends.

In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by a brother, Bob O’Kresik and a daughter-in-law, Denise O’Kresik.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday, June 7, 2019 in Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in the church, with the Very Reverend Father George J. Treff, officiating.

Interment will be in Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

