Walter Louis May, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Walter Louis May, 59, of 704 Southern Boulevard NW, Warren 44485, departed this life Thursday, January 2, 2020, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born July 23, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Malcolm and Annie Provo May.

Mr. May was employed with the Louis Stokes Veteran Hospital as a nurse’s aide for one year. He was also an aircraft mechanic for Boeing McDonnell Douglas Company in Long Beach, California.

He enjoyed fishing, dominos, checkers and bike riding. He was a 1978 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a corporal from March 31, 1982 – March 3, 1988, receiving the Meritorious Mast, Good Conduct Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge.

He leaves to mourn one son, Andre Dale (Gabriela) May of Highland, California; two brothers, Elder Charles (Annie) May and Landford (Darlene) May both of Warren, Ohio; one sister, Mrs. Christine (Archie) Lyons of Warren, Ohio and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Clinton May; three sisters, Mrs. Shirleen Barnes, Ms. Eunice Jean May and Ms. Delois May.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Divine Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ. Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

