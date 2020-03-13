Walter L. Herold, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter L. Herold, 83, of Old Princeton Road, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in Butler on July 26, 1936 a son of the late Edward and Hazel (Youkers) Herold.

He was married to Sally Lou (Cane) Herold on July 7, 1969, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Herold worked for Schenck Construction of Butler and Kerry Coal Company of Portersville.

He was a member and trustee of Princeton Presbyterian Church.

He loved farming, taking care of his animals, and collecting International tractors.

In additional to his wife he is survived by two sons, James B. Herold and his wife Brenda of New Castle and David L. Herold and his wife Jennifer of New Castle, one sister, Veva McConnell of Bessemer and four grandchildren Levi Herold, Alex Herold, Hunter Herold and Alexis Herold.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Lawrence Herold and three sisters, Ruth Werner, Hazel Jane Webb and Pearl Daufen.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Randy Stringer of Princeton Presbyterian Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.