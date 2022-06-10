WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Herbert Hartley “Walt” passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022 in York, South Carolina.

Born to Herbert & Gladys Fieldhouse Hartley October 30, 1945 in Washingtonville, Ohio.

Walt moved to York, South Carolina over 35 years ago where he lived with his loving and devoted wife Mildred “Millie”.

Walt was a former patrolman for the Village of Leetonia and worked for many years at Franklin Furniture. He carried on as a security guard for many years in South Carolina. He was proud to wear the uniform in any capacity.

He leaves behind his three daughters who he loved deeply along with their children as well as many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Daughter; Julie Hartley and grandchildren Troy, Alexis and Kali, Daughter; Heather (Jim) Lehwald and grandchildren Megan and Joshua and daughter Adrienne (Mario) Parish; grandchildren Gabrielle, Abigail, Chandler and Isabelle.

Also surviving, a stepdaughter, Donna Knight; stepson, Gary Knight and his brother Thomas “Tom” Hartley.

Walt is proceeded in death by his sister, Jean Naughton; a Stepdaughter, Lisa Knight; two stepsons Steve Knight and Troy Knight and his former stepsons Tony and David Barnhart.

Walt will be forever known for his great sense of humor and his love of family and great friends.

Per the families requests no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Family Care Services.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Monday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.