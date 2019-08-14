Walter H. Hrabowy, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter H. Hrabowy, 89, beloved spouse, father, friend, brother, uncle and grandfather, of Warren, passed away with his family at his side on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 9:05 a.m. in Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

He was born January 25, 1930 in Delmenhorst, Germany the son of the late Dominik and Anna Piniaha Hrabowy and fled Germany with his parents and siblings living in various countries in Europe, attending foreign schools and eventually living in Lima Peru. This enabled Walter to speak many different foreign languages.

In Germany Walter was trained as a baker, while in Peru he worked as a textile supervisor and was the first in his family, in 1955, to immigrate to the United States. He helped to bring over many of his family members one by one.

Before settling in Warren and working as a welder with Van Huffel, Walter first lived in Akron where he met and married his future wife, the former Therese Kreutzer, on June 20, 1959 and she survives along with two children, Dr. Ingeborg M. Hrabowy of Cleveland and Dr. Erik W. (Monica) Hrabowy of Columbus; two brothers, Hans (Jutta) Hrabowy, Adolf (Irene) Hrabowy; a sister, Hedwig Rybka and two granddaughters, Dr. Kristin and Suzanne Hrabowy.

Walter had a resilient spirit, loved life and most especially people. He was grateful always and had the highest level of respect and regard for others. Everyone who ever met him always spoke so highly of him often spontaneously referring to him “as the kindest person they had ever met.” All of his travels and life circumstances provided Walter with a keen understanding of human nature and an abundance of wisdom.

His hobbies included watching the world news nightly, Meet the Press and Face the Nation and enjoyed good political debate. He also enthusiastically loved his two morning coffee clubs with his McDonalds’ buddies, horse racing, playing cards and casinos; especially when hitting the jackpot. He enjoyed taking care of his home and cars, doing home repair projects, spending time with his immediate and extended family and taking family trips.

Walter was a devoted husband and father who worked hard to provide for his family, often working additional side jobs to give his children the gift of a nearly debt free education, participation in many extracurricular sports and activities paving the way for them to have many options in life; he was able to send his children on frequent trips to Austria and Germany to visit and keep strong bonds with relatives and grandparents and giving them the gift of being bilingual and multicultural.

Walter always helped out and demonstrated this kindness and generosity not only to his family but to others in need and always displayed empathy and offered support.

Walter had an innate curiosity about life and a unique and remarkable ability to see the world realistically and accept the world on its own terms. His positive mental attitude and gentleness always persisted, allowed for a longer and easier life, even until the end.

Although he kept up his German heritage by reading the German newspaper, speaking German in the home, listening to polka music and the German radio, Walter was a proud American who through hard work, dedication and sacrifice was able to achieve the American dream.

Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by nine siblings.

A private family graveside service with Fr. Francis Katrinak of St. Mary’s Church as celebrant was held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Association of Kidney Patients.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.