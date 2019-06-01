Walter “Gene” Roberts Obituary

MERCER, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Gene” Roberts, 84, of Mercer, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Mr. Roberts was born September 13, 1934, in Louisa, Kentucky, a son of the late Elza Jay and Willia (Blackburn) Roberts.

He was a 1952 graduate of Sharpsville High School and attended Youngstown University.

Gene served in the United States Army in the Old Guard regiment.

Following his honorable discharge, he was employed as a draftsman at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He later worked for the former Sharon Steel, Farrell and sold equipment and boats before becoming a self employed contractor.

Gene was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Mahoning New Castle Lodge, #243, New Castle. He also served as the Lackawannock Township Tax Assessor.

He was a hard-working family man who loved the outdoors and hunting. Gene took pride in raising animals on his property and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marion Murchek, whom he married February 5, 1966; a daughter, Amy Hartman and her husband, Todd, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; two sons, Jay Roberts and his wife, Claudia, of Mercer and Douglas Roberts and his wife, Jacqueline, of Sharpsville; two grandchildren, Tori and Travis Roberts and three sisters, Charlene Cogley of Beaver Falls, Sandra Navarra of New Castle and Phyllis Tucker of Brookfield, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Roberts and four sisters, Marilyn Sue Roberts, Mary Ellen George, Barbara Davis and Emma Lou Newsome.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com