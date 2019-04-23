Walter Clyde Woods Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard, Ohio for Mr. Walter Clyde Woods, 87, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Mr. Woods, affectionately known as “Shakey”, was born January 10, 1932 in Little Rock Arkansas, a son of Elijah and Dora Johnson Woods.

He was a 1950 graduate of Girard High School and attended Bluffton University.

Walter worked as a foreman for 31 years with U. S. Steel Corporation (1950-1981) and 22 years with McDonald Steel (1981-2003), retiring in 2003.

He attended St. Columba Church.

He enjoyed football and was an avid Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers fan.

His wife, the former Rose Marie Woods, whom he married July 5, 2000, passed away March 10, 2016.

He leaves to cherish his life and legacy, his children, Lester Woods, Beatrice (Rudolph) Johnson, Charlotte (Albert) Ross, Eddie (Florence) Woods, Genese Woods, Lonnie Woods, Rhonda Hines and LaNita (Ronald) Clark; a stepdaughter, Gwendolyn Bell; siblings, Joseph (Patricia) Johnson, Linzy Johnson, Odessa Johnson and Larry Johnson; a sister-in-law, Jackie Burley; his first wife, Lesten Triplett McElroy and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Addie Johnson; brother, Randy Johnson; stepchildren, Bridget and Leticia Lowe and his second wife, Elizabeth M. Woods.

The family wishes to give a “Special Thanks” to his granddaughters, LaKisha Dorsey and Michele Woods and a special friend and neighbor, Viola Parker for their many hours of care and labor of love.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.