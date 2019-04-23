Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

Walter Clyde Woods Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - April 13, 2019

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 07:45 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 07:55 AM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard, Ohio for Mr. Walter Clyde Woods, 87, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Mr. Woods, affectionately known as “Shakey”, was born January 10, 1932 in Little Rock Arkansas, a son of Elijah and Dora Johnson Woods. 

He was a 1950 graduate of Girard High School and attended Bluffton University. 

Walter worked as a foreman for 31 years with U. S. Steel Corporation (1950-1981) and 22 years with McDonald Steel (1981-2003), retiring in 2003. 

He attended St. Columba Church. 

He enjoyed football and was an avid Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers fan. 

His wife, the former Rose Marie Woods, whom he married July 5, 2000, passed away March 10, 2016.

He leaves to cherish his life and legacy, his children, Lester Woods, Beatrice (Rudolph) Johnson, Charlotte (Albert) Ross, Eddie (Florence) Woods, Genese Woods, Lonnie Woods, Rhonda Hines and LaNita (Ronald) Clark; a stepdaughter, Gwendolyn Bell; siblings, Joseph (Patricia) Johnson, Linzy Johnson, Odessa Johnson and Larry Johnson; a sister-in-law, Jackie Burley; his first wife, Lesten Triplett McElroy and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Addie Johnson; brother, Randy Johnson; stepchildren, Bridget and Leticia Lowe and his second wife, Elizabeth M. Woods.

The family wishes to give a “Special Thanks” to his granddaughters, LaKisha Dorsey and Michele Woods and a special friend and neighbor, Viola Parker for their many hours of care and labor of love.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. 

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Josephine Pomponio Obituary
    Josephine Pomponio Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Josephine Pomponio Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Eve K. Banic Obituary
    Eve K. Banic Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Eve K. Banic Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - April 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Mark Edward Irons Obituary
    Mark Edward Irons Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mark Edward Irons Obituary

    Ravenna, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary
    Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary

    Diamond, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary
    Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary

    Transfer, Pennsylvania - April 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • David James Woods Obituary
    David James Woods Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David James Woods Obituary

    Transfer, Pennsylvania - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary
    Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary
    Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Paul J. Hawkins Obituary
    Paul J. Hawkins Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul J. Hawkins Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Walter Clyde Woods Obituary
    Walter Clyde Woods Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Walter Clyde Woods Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alesia Annette Lee Obituary
    Alesia Annette Lee Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alesia Annette Lee Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary
    Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • John L. Christoff Obituary
    John L. Christoff Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John L. Christoff Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Thomas William Moore Obituary
    Thomas William Moore Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas William Moore Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Donald M. Ficke Obituary
    Donald M. Ficke Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald M. Ficke Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary
    Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary
    William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Donald C. Dailey Obituary
    Donald C. Dailey Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald C. Dailey Obituary

    Negley, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers