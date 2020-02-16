Walter A. Ramp, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Ramp, Jr., 68, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

JR was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on August 27, 1951 to the late Walter and Genevieve (Mitchell) Ramp, Sr.

JR was employed by Hodge Foundry for 30 years. He then became an owner and operator of Ramp Trucking until retiring in 2019. Most recently, he was employed part-time as a delivery driver for Greenville Auto Parts.

He was married on January 14, 1977 to the former Genie Bertocchi in West Salem Township. She survives at home.

In addition to his wife of 42 years, JR is survived by two daughters, Melissa Ramp and her significant other, James Richards, and Becky Ramp Dobi and her husband, John, both of Greenville; four grandchildren, Steven, Cherise, Scotty and Ayden and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy; two brothers-in-law, Paul and Michael; a sister-in-law, Carol, and a nephew, Mikey.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 20, 2020 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

