Wallace Dale Wood, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wallace Dale Wood, 82, of Sharon, passed away on Monday morning, July 1, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, with Reverend John M. Trojak, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., prior to the start of the service.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

To sign the guestbook for Dale’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.