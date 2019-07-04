Wallace Dale Wood, Sharon, PA – Obituary

My Valley Tributes

July 1, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Wallace Dale Wood, Sharon, Pennsylvania

More from MyValleyTributes:

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wallace Dale Wood, 82, of Sharon, passed away on Monday morning, July 1, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, with Reverend John M. Trojak, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., prior to the start of the service.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

To sign the guestbook for Dale’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers