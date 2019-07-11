Wadade “Wendi” Essa, Aliquippa, PA – Obituary

ALIQUIPPA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wadade “Wendi” Essa, 54, of Fillmore Street, Aliquippa, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver.

She was born September 29, 1964 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Mohamed and Watfa (Ali) Essa.

Miss Essa was an RN at Jameson Hospital, Highmark and Etna for 30 years.

She enjoyed listening to music, watching TV and loved spending time with her son and boyfriend.

She is survived by one son, Jordan D. Essa of New Castle; her long-time companion, Phil Magditch of Aliquippa; two brothers, Reyad Essa of St. Petersburg, Florida and Jamile Essa of Mesa, Arizona and her grandson, Jordan Essa of New Castle.

Private services were held.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery in New Castle.