W. David Smith, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – W. David Smith, 56, lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Allegheny General Hospital.

David was born on July 8, 1964 to Walter A. and Anne (Combine) Smith in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was a 1982 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

David loved spending time with his dog, Roxie and enjoyed big family gatherings. David was a bartender/server at Jess’s restaurant in Hermitage and also worked for Manpower as a staffing specialist. David enjoyed camping and golfing. He will be missed by a large family and many dear friends.

Surviving is Ronald Grantz, his partner of 21 years; sons, Jacob Smith and wife, Liza, of Sharon and Andrew Smith of Hermitage; sisters, Vicki Mazurek and husband, Joe, of Titusville, Florida, Carrie Smith of Maryville, Tennessee and Diane Valentino and husband, Joe, of Lewis Center, Ohio; nephew, Max Mazurek of North Carolina and niece, Rachel Valentino of Lewis Center, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. A final farewell will begin at 8:00 p.m.

It is requested that visitors practice social distancing and wear masks for the safety of all. These safety practices will be mandatory.