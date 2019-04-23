Watch Live: 27 First News

Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary

Warren, Ohio - April 21, 2019

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 07:28 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 07:48 AM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Vontisue T. Patterson, 43, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. 

She was born December 3, 1975 in Warren, the daughter of Jimmie Ray Stella and Teresa (Smith) Stella Hosey and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Vontisue was a member of Alpha & Omega Seventh Day Adventist Church. 

She enjoyed fishing, cooking, throwing a big party and cherished the times she spent with family.

Precious memories of Vontisue live on with her mother, Teresa Hosey of Warren; two children, Jaz-Mere Floyd (Keyana) of Warren and Avery Patterson, Jr. of Warren; one grandchild, Keon Floyd; one sister, Latresa Dorsey (Simpatico) of Warren and one brother, Jimmie Stella (Christina) of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her father; her loving husband, Avery Patterson, whom she married September 6, 1996 and who passed May 21, 1999 and her daughter, Aerial Patterson.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Alpha & Omega Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1247 Woodland Street NE, Warren. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

