Vivien L. Reid Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Vivien Leona Davis Reid lived a full life devoted to family, faith, service and learning and died at the age of 99 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio.

She was born in Canton, Ohio, on July 3, 1919, the daughter of Rev. C. Clare and Bertha M. (Taubensee) Davis.

While Vivien was a young child her father made the decision to enter the Methodist ministry; the family moved to Boston and then to Provincetown, Massachusetts, a place that captured her imagination and gave her vivid memories that lasted a lifetime. Upon returning to Ohio, she moved with her family several times to communities in central and southeast Ohio where her father served local churches.

While living in New Concord she graduated from Muskingum College in 1940. There she met Ralph L. Reid, whom she married in 1943 and with him enjoyed 62 years of marriage and raised four children, J. Norman Reid (Betsy Knight-Reid) of Delaplane, Virginia, Andrew D. Reid (Betsy Jacobsen) of Denver, Colorado, Martha L. Reid of South Burlington, Vermont and Bruce L. Reid (Kathy Reid) of Coshocton, Ohio.

During World War II, while Ralph was stationed overseas in the Navy, she worked in day nurseries in Cleveland and New York City.

After the War, Ralph was ordained as a Methodist minister and together they served in churches in York, Maine and Ashtabula, Jewett, North Ridgeville, Green Springs, Fredericktown, Parma, Vermillion and East Palestine, Ohio.

While living in York, Maine, a newborn baby was left on her doorstep. Having two young children to care for, she was forced to give up this baby boy. However, years later he located her and she was reunited with John McLaren, who always considered her a mother.

Vivien taught elementary school while her children were growing.

She was a strong and active member of the Methodist Church, where she provided important leadership in local and international relief activities and was an active member of the choir.

After she retired, she took up the hobby of weaving, purchasing a Swedish loom, taking classes in Cleveland, Pennslvania and New York and weaving rugs, table linens and clothing for friends and family.

She and Ralph hosted several international students in their home over the years, one of whom, Damrong Attaprechakul from Thailand she remained in contact with for half a century.

She narrated many books for the blind for the Cleveland Sight Center.

She was a steadfast bread baker and the family was often welcomed to the aroma of freshly-baked bread.

Following retirement, Ralph and Vivien moved to Lakeside, Ohio and spent many years active in the Lakeside community and travelling across the country and Canada with their travel trailer. She loved camping, hiking in the national parks and visiting historic and cultural spots and took great delight in her two grandsons, Andrew L. Reid (Christa Peters) of Denver, Colorado and Adam H. Reid (Emily Ours) of Raleigh, North Carolina.

In 1996 Ralph and Vivien moved to Copeland Oaks Retirement Community where Ralph died in 2004.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; her sisters, Anne Davis Benedict and Betty Moon Miraben and a niece, Ellen Miraben Williams.

A memorial service will be held at Copeland Oaks at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Graveside services for family will be held at a later date at Friends Cemetery in Quaker City, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make contributions in her memory to the Lakeside Heritage Society, 324 West Third Street, Lakeside, OH 43440 or Christ United Methodist Church, 470 E. Broadway Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio 330-938-2526.

