Vivien E. (Dilley) Brown, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vivien E. (Dilley) Brown, age 77, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Edison Manor in New Castle Pa.

Born January 19, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Barr) Dilley.

Vivien was a 1961 graduate of Sharpsville High School and attended Park Hill University for two years.

She was in charge of the shipping department for Cook Paint and was also a manager at Dairy Mart in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Vivien liked to knit and do crafts especially painting.

She was a member of the Sharpsville Nazarene Church, where she founded Soul Food. She was also a member of the church’s Board of Ministries.

She is survived by a son Randy (Tracey) Brown of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a brother William Dilley of Mercer, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Nancy Haney of California and Joanne Daisley of Mercer, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren.

Vivien was preceded in death by a son Brian Brown.

A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharpsville Nazarene Church, 804 W. Ridge Avenue Sharpsville, Pa. 16150.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146