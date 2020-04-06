Vivian McDaniel Scruggs, Niles, Ohio

Breaking News
March 12, 2020

 NILES, Ohio (Tributes) – Vivian McDaniel Scruggs, 95, of 1500 McKinley Avenue, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:02 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Center, following an extended illness.

She was born February 2, 1925, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Esau and Elizabeth McDaniel.

She was employed with Packard Electric for many years as an Assembler, before retiring.

She attended Price Episcopal Church and enjoyed reading.

She leaves to mourn one son, Terrence G. Scruggs of Warren; one stepdaughter, Ms. Joyce Carolyn Perry of Columbus and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo G. Scruggs Sr.; parents and one stepson, Leo G. Scruggs Jr.

Due to the COVID19 Crisis a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

