Vivian Kirsch, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian Kirsch, 70, of Sharon went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the morning of Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Vivian was born on December 12, 1949 to Charles and Margaret Kirsch in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Shenango Valley Baptist Church of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She dedicated her life to serve Jesus and would frequently open her bible to read to family members or to anyone that would listen. Throughout her life she had taught bible school, worked as a nurse’s aide, cut hair, enjoyed sewing/crafts and loved listening and singing along to her Christian music. She will always be remembered for her extraordinary forgiving soul and for being a compassionate, devoted loving sister, family member and friend in which gave her great joy.

Vivian will be sadly missed by her family members and loving sisters and brothers. Surviving are four sisters, Sherry and her husband, William Frantz of Greenville, Charlette Shaffer of Mercer, Diana Ginnery of Sharon and Janet Thomas and former husband, Brian Thomas and her four brothers, Eric Kirsch and his wife, Linda of Sharon, Kim Kirsch and his wife, Susan of Farrell, Daniel Kirsch and his wife, Paula of Hermitage and Calvin Kirsch and his wife, Carol of Sharpsville. She also leaves her many nieces and nephews that were special to her.

She was preceded in death by father, Charles Kirsch; mother, Margaret Kirsch; two brothers, Charles Kirsch, Jr. and Kenneth B. Kirsch and sister, Betty Collins.

Due to the current Pandemic, in her remembrance there will be a small, private gathering of family and friends that she loved and brought her happiness when surrounded by them.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Shenango Valley Baptist Church, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, in Vivian’s memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.