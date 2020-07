Vivian I. Dale, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian I. Dale, age 91, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

She was born in Greenfield, Pennsylvania on August 4, 1928 a daughter of Cyrus H. and Mary B. (Holzapfel) McConnell.

On December 29, 1957 Vivian married Charles E. Dale, he passed away August 28, 2000.

She was a member of Old Salem United Methodist Church, Greenville.

She was employed for 26 years at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She is survived by two sisters, Jean Filer and Marguerite Filer, both of Grove City, Pennsylvania and four brothers, Sylvester “Bud” McConnell of Hermitage, Cyrus L. McConnell of Florida, James McConnell of Hermitage and Robert Raymond “Jake” McConnell of Mercer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Marion Rodgers,Naomi Jean Rodgers and Jane Hindes; a brother, Glen McConnell and a sister-in-law, Shirley McConnell.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.