Vivian Eva Gilliam Dixon Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian Eva Gilliam Dixon, 72, 2850 Pleasant Valley Drive, Lordstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. at the Hospice House, following complications of an extended illness.

She was born January 10, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Coleman and Ossie Griffin Gilliam.

Mrs. Dixon was employed with First Federal Bank for ten years as a bank teller, before retiring in 1978. She also worked for the American Electric Company as a human resource director (Cleveland).

She was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Kent State University.

She was a member of Emanuel Community Church in Austintown, where she belonged to the Communion Team, wardrobe seamstress for the Theater Ministry and the Eastern Stars.

She also enjoyed sewing, horseback riding, traveling and gardening.

Even though Vivian’s physical circumstances prevented her from attending church regularly, she always had a deep personal relationship with God.

She married Kevan George Dixon, Sr. on July 16, 1988.

Besides her husband of Lordstown, she leaves to mourn two stepsons, Kevan G. (Colleen) Dixon, Jr. of Erie, Pennsylvania and Jason Miles Dixon (Erika) of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, James L. (Delores) Gilliam and Lawrence (Kay) Gilliam, both of Warren; four sisters, Mrs. Mary (Jimmy) Rush of Houston, Texas, Ms. Ossie Dixon and Ms. Patricia Gilliam, both of Warren and Twila Gilliam of Lordstown; a Godson, Donte Whisenant of Los Angeles, California; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Coleman Gilliam III and William Gilliam and three sisters, Ms. Sandra Hunter, Ms. Shirley Gilliam and Ms. Helen Gilliam.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8.

Burial will take place later at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.