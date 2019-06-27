Vivian Arthur Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian Arthur, 85, of West Salem Street, formerly of East Palestine, passed away at 5:35 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Hospice House of Poland.

Vivian was born July 28, 1933, in East Palestine, a daughter of the late Nelson G. and Verna (Knight) Gorby.

She loved gardening, ceramics, country music, dancing and getting her hair done at “George’s Beauty Shop.”

She loved spending time with her family and friends, many of whom she would see at lunchtime at DND’s.

Her husband, Carl “Rich” Arthur, whom she married October 24, 1964, preceded her in death on April 27, 2014. She was also preceded in death by a son, James Alan Riley; two brothers, Richard Gorby and David Smith; as well as, two sisters, Eileen Gorby and Lois “Polly” Felger.

She is survived by a son, Cliff (Darlene) Riley of East Palestine and three daughters, Ginger (Ed) Hillenbrand, Sidney and Becky (Scott) Burns of East Palestine. In addition, six grandchildren survive, Wade and Clint Riley, Tracy Scully, Frank Hillenbrand, Liz Burns-Parson, Scoot Burns and seven great-grandchildren, Jake and Tyler Riley, Mackenzie and Andrew Scully, Chase, Avery and Gage Hillenbrand. Other survivors include a brother, Stephen Gorby of East Palestine and a sister, Ruth Dewey of Lake Tomahawk. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved.

The family will receive friends at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, with a funeral service at the end of visitation, with George Mackall of the Columbiana Church of Christ, officiating.

Burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.